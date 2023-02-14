UNITED WAY CELEBRATES ITS COMMUNITY IMPACT WITH SEAFOOD BOIL, AWARDS, MUSIC, RAFFLE PRIZES, AND MORE

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is inviting the public to Tails & Ales: A Celebration of Impact on February 23 at Great Raft Brewing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tails & Ales is dedicated to honoring companies and donors who partnered with UWNWLA to make 2022 a success and shares UWNWLA’s fundraising and impact results from the previous year. UWNWLA is celebrating with a seafood boil, awards, live music by Buddy Flett, beer from the Great Raft Tap Room, games, and raffle prizes.

One ticket purchase to Tails & Ales includes unlimited shrimp or crawfish provided by Louisiana Seafood and beignets for dessert. All ticket and raffle purchases will help UWNWLA kick off another year of impact, funding its programs and services that aid more than 100,000 lives annually.

“Every year, we have amazing supporters that donate their time, talent, and dollars to helping our organization and community thrive,” said UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria Thomas. “We look forward to this annual event as it’s an opportunity for us to properly thank and honor approximately 100 partner companies that bring success to our jobs, organization, and, most importantly, community.”

To highlight our community’s philanthropists and philanthropic businesses, UWNWLA will present annual awards, including the Clyde E. Fant Memorial Award. The distinguished Clyde E. Fant Award recognizes an individual who has contributed to the community and UWNWLA through leadership, campaign, or other volunteer efforts. This year, UWNWLA is honoring Jaf Fielder, President and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. The Clyde E. Fant Memorial Award has been awarded to community philanthropists since 1949. Former recipients include Virginia K. Shehee, 1975 and Mary Ann Selber, 2001. Companies and individuals who participated in the 2022 campaign will also be recognized for their outstanding service and philanthropy.

Those in attendance or not can show their support and help UWNWLA kick off another year of impact by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance at winning grand prizes. The raffle prizes, courtesy of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, are valued at $1,000 and include a Pit Boss vertical smoker, Coca-Cola Grizzly ice chest, Coca-Cola bicycle, King Kooker fish fryer, and Monster Energy corn hole game. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and the winners will be announced during the program at Tails & Ales.

To purchase tickets to Tails & Ales or raffle tickets, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/tails-ales/.