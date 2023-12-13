UNITED WAY IS AWARDED $20,000 FROM BEAIRD FAMILY FOUNDATION

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation. The funds will support UWNWLA’s disaster relief efforts and its 211 health and human service helpline.

Approximately $5,700 of the grant will be allocated to funding the items included in the UWNWLA essential needs kits assembled yearly at the organization’s signature event, Day of Caring. Beginning in 2022, UWNWLA initiated this project to support displaced victims of natural disasters who are often forced to leave their homes without time to pack their necessities. These kits are prepared with clothing, toiletries, and other personal items to support and sustain those affected by future natural disasters. Since the initiative began, 2,500 essential needs kits have been prepared and provided to those in need.

The remainder of the grant, $14,000, will support UWNWLA’s 211 health and human service helpline, which connects individuals in crisis to local resources that will meet their needs. This helpline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week and has answered 60,300 calls for help since 2019, connecting those in need to services such as shelter, food pantries, utility assistance, and more.

“We are so appreciative of the generous support provided by the Beaird Family Foundation,” said UWNWLA President & CEO, LaToria W. Thomas. “Not only will their contribution help us continue to provide services that our region heavily relies on, but their support will go beyond our community; thanks to their donation, those displaced here due to natural disasters will have one less thing to worry about when in crisis.”

UWNWLA is grateful for partners like the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation that allow the organization to continue providing resources for those in crisis. To learn more about UWNWLA programs and services, please visit www.unitedwaynwla.org.