UNITED WAY NAMES JENNIFER TERRELL DIRECTOR OF DONOR RELATIONS

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) announced Jennifer Terrell as its Director of Donor Relations. Terrell is responsible for executing strategic resource development plans to maintain deep relationships with corporate executives who influence and control employee workplace giving. In addition, she will nurture and create lifelong relationships with individuals to support the work of United Way and provide organizational leadership in resource development and donor relations.

Terrell grew up in Norwich, Connecticut and attended college in Providence, Rhode Island, where she earned her degree in Culinary Arts at Johnson and Wales University. After working up and down the east coast, she moved to Louisiana in 1991 and began working for the Petroleum Club of Shreveport as the Director of Catering. Terrell was promoted to General Manager in 2013 and remained at the Club until 2023. Her 31 years at the Club allowed her to learn and develop many skills, including building and maintaining client relationships, connecting people and services, creating engagement opportunities, and organizing experiences that nurture the community.

“Jennifer’s experience not only shows her commitment to her work, but it also comes with 31 years of developing connections within our community,” said UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria Thomas. “Leveraging, strengthening, and building relationships is key in resource development as it’s the foundation to creating successful partnerships that will lead to successful outcomes for our community. I believe that Jennifer’s resource, management, and organizational skills will allow our donor relations team to soar to new heights and, in return, touch more lives in Northwest Louisiana.”

Terrell has dedicated her time to serving on the board of Dress for Success and the Women’s Commission of Bossier City. Furthermore, she was an honoree for the 2015 Minority Business Opportunity Award. Later, Terrell was introduced to UWNWLA when she served as the Individual Giving Chair on the 2019 Campaign Cabinet.

“I believe the power of community can create lasting change,” said UWNWLA Director of Donor Relations Jennifer Terrell. “I’m excited to join an organization committed to mobilizing our community’s caring power to make a difference. We are at our best when we serve others, and building a strong, prosperous, and thriving community begins with changing the lives of those in it.”