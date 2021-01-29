UNITED WAY NWLA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVING NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

(Shreveport, LA) – This year United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is celebrating 100 years of serving the community. UWNWLA’s centennial celebration will include both new and signature events throughout the year, such as Early Ed Week, Read Across America Day, Day of Caring, a Fun Run & 5k, and will culminate with the centennial celebration on August 26. Due to safety concerns caused by COVID-19, the organization will adapt its events as needed to include in-person, virtual, or hybrid models.

As part of the yearlong centennial celebration, UWNWLA will spotlight 100 stewards of service, highlighting individuals and organizations who actively give back to Northwest Louisiana. UWNWLA will begin accepting nominations for the stewards of service awards in February through United Way’s website. In addition to recognizing the 100 stewards of service, UWNWLA will also convene a panel of community leaders to select 10 stewards to be featured and awarded at the centennial celebration in August.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize outstanding leaders within our community that work to make Northwest Louisiana better,” said President & CEO, Bruce Willson. “It is the selfless acts of these everyday heroes that unite and support Northwest Louisiana. These volunteers, philanthropists, and Samaritans are truly the backbone of United Way and common good within our community.”

2021 presents the opportunity for UWNWLA to celebrate its centennial year in new and innovative ways while serving their community. “The needs of those in our community who are hurting and the urgency with which we feel compelled to help is only growing,” said LaToria Thomas, Vice President of Community Investments and Operations. “United Way’s centennial events ensure that we continue the tradition of gathering the community together to create positive change across the region.”

In 2019, UWNWLA yielded more than $80,000 in sponsorship revenue from their annual events. UWNWLA hopes to achieve similar success in 2021, as these events allow the organization to continue essential programs and services many depend on and help support positive outcomes for local nonprofits.

To stay informed on United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s upcoming events, please visit www.unitedwaynwla.org to sign-up for their e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page.

2021 Save the Dates

Early Education Week – February 24

Read Across America Day – March 2

Day of Caring – TBD

United Way Fun Run & 5K – May 15

Back to School Bash – August 9

Fill the Bus – July – August

Centennial Celebration – August 26