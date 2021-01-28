UNITED WAY NWLA PARTNERS WITH KENDRA SCOTT

This Valentines Day, you can spread the love by giving back to our community with the help of Kendra Scott jewelry store! Kendra Scott is launching their spring collection by giving a portion of its proceeds to United Way NWLA.

Through the new Kendra Scott pop-up shop in Shreveport and their website, 20% of your purchase will be used to benefit United Way’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Here are the ways you can participate:

On February 3rd & 4th, use the online code GIVEBACK-0VER when you checkout on kendrascott.com.

On February 3rd, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kendra Scott Shoppes at Bellemead in Shreveport, mention United Way at checkout.



Dollars given through the Kendra Scott fundraiser will sponsor children from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. We are so thankful that Kendra Scott helps us continue providing this vital resource to our children.