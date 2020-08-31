United Way of Northwest Louisiana announces 2021-2022 competitive grant cycle

Shreveport, LA – United Way of Northwest Louisiana is currently accepting Letters of Intent for its 2021-2022 competitive grant cycle.



The Letter of Intent, the first phase of the application process, is now available at www.unitedwaynwla.org/about-us/grant-opportunities and due on September 4. Applicants that meet the required criteria will be invited to submit a full application, which is due November 15.



“This is a critical time for so many, including the nonprofit organizations serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jennifer Horton, Vice President of operations and Community Investments. “It is our hope that this grant application process will provide critical relief to our community partners.”



Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn Parishes may apply for funding. The organization or proposed program must align with one of the following United Way funding priority areas: Health, Education, Financial Stability, or Essential Needs.



United Way’s competitive grant cycle has two stages: The Letter of Intent and then a full proposal. Letters of Intent are used by United Way as a screening to determine whether the applicant is proposing a project or program that meets the general funding priorities of United Way. Successful applicants are then invited to Stage 2.



For further information on the process and eligibility guidelines, contact Jennifer Horton at impact@unitewaynwla.org or (318) 606-6592 or visit www.unitedwaynwla.org.