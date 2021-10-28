UNITED WAY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES 2022-2023 COMPETITIVE GRANT CYCLE

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 competitive grant cycle beginning November 1.

The application process is now a one-stage process. Nonprofit organizations seeking funding are not required to submit a separate Letter of Intent. The deadline to submit applications is December 15.

“Last year, we invested $1.76 million to support local community programs,” said LaToria Thomas, UWNWLA Vice President of Community Investments & Operations. “We look forward to another year of investing in our community, as our nonprofit neighbors are our biggest allies in building a stronger Northwest Louisiana.”

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn Parishes may apply for funding. The organization or proposed program must align with the following United Way funding priority areas: Health, Education, Financial Stability, or Essential Needs.

A virtual information session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on November 18. Attending the session is not required but highly recommended for first-time applicants. Applications and details about the information session can be accessed from the UWNWLA website, www.unitedwaynwla.org/grants.

For more information on the process and eligibility guidelines, contact LaToria W. Thomas at tori@unitewaynwla.org or (318) 606-6589.