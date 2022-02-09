Home News-Free UNITED WAY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS

UNITED WAY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS

BPT Staff
United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) announces four new members joining its 2022 Board of Directors. The new members include Suyi Georgewill, Cintas Corporation; Thomas O’Brien, Raymond James; Ron Stamps, Ron Christopher Stamps, LLC, Special Assistant District Attorney for Caddo Parish, and Special Counsel to the City of Shreveport; and Mary Webber, OMNI, L&R Human Resource Consulting, LLC. 

Darrin Dixon, Director of the Shreveport Small Business at Southern University at Shreveport, is returning for his second year on the Board of Directors and has been appointed as Board Chair. Don Olsen, retiree from Hunt, Guillot & Assoc., LLC, is returning as Vice-Chair of the Operation of Excellence Committee. John Tuggle, Executive Director at Shreve Memorial Library, is returning as Vice-Chair of the Impact Committee.  

“I am happy to return to United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s Board of Directors in this new role,” said UWNWLA Board Chair, Darrin Dixon. “This year, I hope to lead the organization and its members through a strategic planning process that will guide our work and strengthen the organization’s relationships within the community. This will ensure our programs and services are reaching those in need in United Way’s ten parish region and will also raise awareness of any unmet needs.” 

UWNWLA’s Board of Directors are fully committed and dedicated to carrying out UWNWLA’s mission through strategic planning, engaging in fundraising initiatives, and monitoring and approving the organization’s budget. In addition, members actively promote UWNWLA as an organization ambassador, advocate, and community representative. 

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with these new and returning community leaders in my first year as President & CEO at United Way of Northwest Louisiana,” said LaToria “Tori” Thomas. “I am confident our members will help guide the organization into another century of driving strong and equitable impact in our region.”  

There are currently 18 members serving on UWNWLA’s board. To learn more about UWNWLA’s mission and vision, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/about-us/board-of-directors/

Please see below for the full list of 2022 Board of Directors:

Darrin Dixon 

Board Chair 

Southern University at Shreveport 

John Adams 

Immediate Past Chair 

Marketplace Chevrolet 

Don Olson 

Vice-Chair – Operational Excellence 

Retired  

John Tuggle 

Vice-Chair – Impact 

Shreve Memorial Library 

Keith Carter 

Always Best Care 

Brittney Dunn 

BD Accounting Services 

Dr. Rodney Ellis 

Southern University at Shreveport 

Stormy Gage-Watts 

Ochsner Health System 

Suyi Georgewill 

Cintas 

Lyndon Johnson 

Calumet 

Wayne Lancaster 

Coca-Cola 

Greg Lott 

Progressive Bank 

Thomas O’Brien 

Raymond James 

Christopher Poplawski 

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino 

Malcolm Smoak 

AEP SWEPCO 

Mark Snow 

Alliet, Finner, Jolly & McClelland Inc. 

Ron Stamps 

Ron Christopher Stamps, LLC, Caddo Parish, & the City of Shreveport 

Mary Webber 

OMNI, L&R Human Resource Consulting, LLC 

BPT Staff

