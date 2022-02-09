UNITED WAY OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) announces four new members joining its 2022 Board of Directors. The new members include Suyi Georgewill, Cintas Corporation; Thomas O’Brien, Raymond James; Ron Stamps, Ron Christopher Stamps, LLC, Special Assistant District Attorney for Caddo Parish, and Special Counsel to the City of Shreveport; and Mary Webber, OMNI, L&R Human Resource Consulting, LLC.

Darrin Dixon, Director of the Shreveport Small Business at Southern University at Shreveport, is returning for his second year on the Board of Directors and has been appointed as Board Chair. Don Olsen, retiree from Hunt, Guillot & Assoc., LLC, is returning as Vice-Chair of the Operation of Excellence Committee. John Tuggle, Executive Director at Shreve Memorial Library, is returning as Vice-Chair of the Impact Committee.

“I am happy to return to United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s Board of Directors in this new role,” said UWNWLA Board Chair, Darrin Dixon. “This year, I hope to lead the organization and its members through a strategic planning process that will guide our work and strengthen the organization’s relationships within the community. This will ensure our programs and services are reaching those in need in United Way’s ten parish region and will also raise awareness of any unmet needs.”

UWNWLA’s Board of Directors are fully committed and dedicated to carrying out UWNWLA’s mission through strategic planning, engaging in fundraising initiatives, and monitoring and approving the organization’s budget. In addition, members actively promote UWNWLA as an organization ambassador, advocate, and community representative.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with these new and returning community leaders in my first year as President & CEO at United Way of Northwest Louisiana,” said LaToria “Tori” Thomas. “I am confident our members will help guide the organization into another century of driving strong and equitable impact in our region.”

There are currently 18 members serving on UWNWLA’s board. To learn more about UWNWLA’s mission and vision, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.

Please see below for the full list of 2022 Board of Directors:

Darrin Dixon

Board Chair

Southern University at Shreveport

John Adams

Immediate Past Chair

Marketplace Chevrolet

Don Olson

Vice-Chair – Operational Excellence

Retired

John Tuggle

Vice-Chair – Impact

Shreve Memorial Library

Keith Carter

Always Best Care

Brittney Dunn

BD Accounting Services

Dr. Rodney Ellis

Southern University at Shreveport

Stormy Gage-Watts

Ochsner Health System

Suyi Georgewill

Cintas

Lyndon Johnson

Calumet

Wayne Lancaster

Coca-Cola

Greg Lott

Progressive Bank

Thomas O’Brien

Raymond James

Christopher Poplawski

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

Malcolm Smoak

AEP SWEPCO

Mark Snow

Alliet, Finner, Jolly & McClelland Inc.

Ron Stamps

Ron Christopher Stamps, LLC, Caddo Parish, & the City of Shreveport

Mary Webber

OMNI, L&R Human Resource Consulting, LLC