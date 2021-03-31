United Way of Northwest Louisiana Donates Books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to local Head Start Centers

In lieu of participating in Read Across America Day, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) donated 10 sets of books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) to local head start programs or child-care centers in each of the 10 parishes they serve on Tuesday, March 30.



The receiving centers were Brown E. Moore Head Start, Breda Town Center, Red River Head Start, Universal Pre-Kindergarten, Humpty Dumpty Head Start, Bienville Head Start Center, STC Mansfield Head Start, Life’s Little Blessings, and Webster Parish ABC Head Start Center.



Another receiving center was Benton Head Start Center.



Benton Head Start Center received their books personally from United Way Vice President of Community Investments & Operations, LaToria Thomas.



“Head Start Programs were designed for low income students so that they would have quality child care and early education. So for us, this is just showcasing our commitment to literacy. Particularly early childhood literacy in our community. Being able to give books and put books in the hands of kids, is a bigger impact that we could plan for,” Thomas said.



“We need to invest in these kids today so that 20 years from now, they will have this joy for reading,” she added.

In Northwest Louisiana, fifty-two percent of children enter kindergarten unprepared. Due to the effects COVID-19 has had on our educational systems with school closures and distant learning models, our community is bracing for this number to increase.



By adopting 10 head start centers, UWNWLA hopes to provide additional resources to each center to enhance fundamental building blocks and keep children on track for kindergarten. Throughout the year, UWNWLA will also offer the community opportunities to support some of these center’s additional needs.



UWNWLA serves Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Desoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn parishes. For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and its availability in your area, please visit www.unitedwaynwla.org/dpil.