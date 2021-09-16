UNITED WAY OF NWLA VICE PRESIDENT, LATORIA W. THOMAS, IS SELECTED FOR WORLDWIDE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

LaToria “Tori” W. Thomas, United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s (UWNWLA) Vice President of Community Investments & Operations, has been selected to participate in United Way Worldwide’s LEAD Program. This leadership program is designed to provide learning and leadership development to nurture skill development, networking, and knowledge share, with dedicated support for career growth within the United Way Network.

“United Way of Northwest Louisiana is proud that Tori was chosen to be a member of this year’s LEAD program,” said UWNWLA President & CEO, Dr. Bruce Willson Jr. “We are pleased that Tori is among the best and brightest of United Way, and it is leaders like her that will guide our organization and support our communities at a time when it is needed most.”

Selection for the LEAD Program is based on performance, potential, and core competencies. Applications for the program come from the worldwide network of 12,850 people and is open to those working across all departments. This program is available to all high-potential and high-performing participants each year.

“Leadership development is critical for building the pipeline of future leaders for the global United Way network,” said Amy Dinofrio, Chief People & Culture Officer at United Way Worldwide. “Identifying high-performing and high-potential employees enables us to build a culture of top-performing talent and ensures we will continue to effectively serve the unmet needs of every person in every community.”

The 2021 LEAD Program runs from August to July and requires participants to take part in a monthly webinar series.