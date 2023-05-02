UNITED WAY OF NWLA WELCOMES 10 NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Today, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) announced the election of ten new members to join its 2023 Board of Directors.

The members below begin their two-year term with UWNWLA effective immediately:

Katina Bruce, Shreveport Fire Department

Joni Claville, MD, MS, MBA, Humana Pharmacy Appeals

Wesley Garcia, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

Paige Lasyone, Region’s Bank

Amanda Nottingham, City of Bossier

John David Person, Wieland

Phillip Smart, Gibsland Bank & Trust

Toni Tyner, Progressive Bank

Patricia Vines, Region’s Bank

Tia White, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“We are excited to have this very robust group of leaders join our Board of Directors,” said UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria W. Thomas. “These members come from different walks of life and communities, bringing unique perspectives and expertise to help us meet the needs of those who reside across our ten-parish footprint.”

UWNWLA’s Board of Directors are fully committed and dedicated to carrying out UWNWLA’s mission through strategic planning, engaging in fundraising initiatives, and monitoring and approving the organization’s budget. In addition, members actively promote UWNWLA as an organization ambassador, advocate, and community representative.

“I am delighted to work alongside our distinguished, new and returning board members during the final year of my term as board chair,” said Darrin Dixon, UWNWLA Board Chair and Vice President of Winnfield Funeral Homes. “We worked diligently to ensure that the UWNWLA board would exhibit diversity and allow us to tap into more communities to make a significant impact.”

There are currently 23 members serving on UWNWLA’s board. To learn more about UWNWLA’s Board of Directors and to view a list of all members, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.