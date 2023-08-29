UNITED WAY OPENS DONATIONS FOR FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RECENT FIRES

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is encouraging monetary donations to its United for NWLA Disaster Relief Fund to support families that have been evacuated from their homes and have experienced household damage due to unforeseen fires. Dollars raised from this fund will provide relief to the families affected within UWNWLA’s ten-parish region (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn).

The purpose of the United for NWLA Disaster Relief fund is to provide immediate assistance to victims of recent natural disasters, such as tornadoes, fires, hurricanes, etc. Anytime a natural disaster is declared, UWNWLA reactivates the fund to support our community’s most urgent needs.

“From Sabine to Shreveport, we’ve seen multiple fires occur, forcing our community’s families to evacuate and leave behind necessities, memories, and more,” said LaToria W. Thomas, UWNWLA President & CEO. “For families already struggling to make ends meet, the loss of a home pushes these families deeper into financial insecurity. Our goal for this fund is to help those with nowhere left to turn and begin rebuilding our communities.”

UWNWLA, urges individuals who have been displaced and are seeking resources for damage assessment, shelter, food insecurity, and more, to call its health and human service hotline, 211.

To donate to the United for NWLA Fund, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/9393.