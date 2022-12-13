UNITED WAY PARTICIPATES IN WALGREENS DONATION PROGRAM

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is participating in the myWalgreens Donation Program, a program that allows Walgreens shoppers to donate their myWalgreens Cash rewards to UWNWLA through February 28, 2023.

myWalgreens is a free, digital program that rewards shoppers whether they shop in-store or online. By becoming a myWalgreens member, shoppers can unlock exclusive deals, earn unlimited rewards, stay informed on real-time environmental and health forecasts, save time with curbside orders and contactless checkout, donate rewards to causes they care about, and more. At Walgreens, shoppers earn unlimited 1% Walgreens Cash rewards when they shop and can choose how much to donate.

“We are proud to partner with Walgreens to advance the mission of United Way,” said UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria Thomas. “Whether shoppers would like to contribute $1, $5, or more of their Cash rewards, their support through Walgreens helps us in our goal to change more than 100,000 lives annually in Northwest Louisiana.”

Since 1901, Walgreens has been committed to giving back to our communities. Walgreen’s works with a number of national charity partners and are looking to further deliver on supporting the needs within our local communities. To learn more about the myWalgreens program, please visit https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/mywalgreens.jsp.