UNITED WAY PARTNERS WITH KENDRA SCOTT FOR MOTHER’S DAY FUNDRAISER

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is partnering with designer jewelry boutique Kendra Scott to host a fundraiser online and in-store on Saturday, May 13.

In conjunction with the release of Kendra Scott’s Mother’s Day collection, 20 percent of the proceeds spent with Kendra Scott will benefit UWNWLA. Shoppers can visit the jewelry store in Shoppes at Bellemead located at 6535 Youree Dr., Suite 412, Shreveport, LA 71105, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or use code GIVEBACK-ECSCA at checkout on kendrascott.com anytime on May 13.

Shoppers that spend $100 or more in-store will have the opportunity to have complimentary photos taken by local photographer Christian Duhon and be entered to win a deluxe HydraFacial by Dixi’s MediSpa.

“We are excited to partner with Kendra Scott this Mother’s Day to encourage our community to shop to make a difference,” said Director of Donor Relations Jennifer Terrell. “It’s important to know that whether you’re shopping for mom, family, a friend, or yourself, you are not only making someone special happy but our community happy too, and that’s a win-win!”

UWNWLA fights for the health, education, financial stability, and essential needs of everyone in every community. Dollars raised from the Kendra Scott fundraiser will help the organization maintain vital programs and services to our community.

To learn more about United Way of Northwest Louisiana, please visit unitedwaynlwa.org.