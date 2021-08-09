UNITED WAY PRESENTS TOP FIVE NOMINEES FOR VOLUNTEER OF THE CENTURY

(Shreveport, LA) – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has chosen its top five nominees to be recognized at their Centennial Celebration on August 26. At the event, one nominee will be named Volunteer of the Century and receive $500 to thank them for their outstanding work in the community. The top five nominees include Alvin Moore, Executive Director of Christian Service; Irma Rodgers, President of Martin Luther King – Community Development Corporation; Jana Freeman Forrest, Market President of BOM Bank; Lisa Cronin, CEO of Common Ground Community, Inc.; and Sherry Fuller, Dress for Success Shreveport – Bossier Board Member.

“This is very humbling for me, but it means a great deal because of all the hard work,” said Irma Rodgers, Board President of Martin Luther King – Community Development Corporation. “We are a small organization, and we started in this area, but what we do goes all throughout this parish. For example, we buy school uniforms for students from north Caddo to Keithville. As long as it is low to moderate-income, we do what we do.”

The Centennial Celebration marks 100 years of UWNWLA serving Northwest Louisiana. The in-person event will highlight and celebrate the organization’s impact on Northwest Louisiana over the past century. In addition, the celebration is carnival-themed and will feature games, activities, program, and entertainment provided by Aerial Expressions. The Centennial Celebration will be UWNWLA’s largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will help fund programs and services as UWNWLA begins its second century of serving Northwest Louisiana.

“It is an honor to highlight these top five volunteers in our community,” said Bruce Willson, President & CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “Not only are they putting their neighbors first, but their work propels United Way’s mission across Northwest Louisiana. It is comforting to know that our organization has allies that recognize issues, come up with solutions, and get hands-on when there is a need present.”

To learn more about United Way’s Centennial Celebration and purchase tickets, visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/centennial-celebration/.