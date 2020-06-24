United Way provides free Uber rides to area non profits

Shreveport, LA – United Way of Northwest Louisiana distributed $10,500 in Uber credits this month to local nonprofits serving people in Shreveport and Bossier City. The ability to distribute these credits resulted from a new partnership with Uber, formed to assist in COVID-19 disaster recovery. The credits will assist individuals struggling to receive nonprofit services or maintain gainful employment due to a lack of reliable transportation.



“United Way’s 211 service receives hundreds of transportation requests each year, and often these requests can’t be met with existing resources,” explained Louise Droddy, director of 211 Information and Resource Helpline for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “Through this exciting partnership with Uber, we are able to temporarily close some of the transportation gaps for those living in our area.”



UWNWLA distributed 420 Uber credits, each valued at $25, to ten local nonprofits. UWNWLA focused on partnering with nonprofits whose clients indicated transportation as a barrier to receiving services or maintaining employment. Individuals with transportation issues often work at night or live outside of the bus route, making it difficult to get to and from work. Uber credits will help ease this burden.



“United Way understands the barriers our clients face and is always working to find solutions,” says Julie Bass, chief program officer, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. “We are grateful for this opportunity to receive this gift of Uber credits. The Uber credits will provide clients who face transportation barriers a dependable way to and from work. This is just another example of how collaboration and generosity change lives.”



Jordan Ring, associate director of MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, said “the credits will help individuals that are unable to make their healthcare appointments due to walking in the extreme heat or rain.”



Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Providence House, Gingerbread House, Samaritan Counseling, Hope Connections, and the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program also received Uber credits to support their community programs.