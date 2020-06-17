United Way receives $20,000 grant from Hancock Whitney Bank

Shreveport, LA – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been awarded $20,000 from Hancock Whitney Bank to support the United for NWLA Fund, the organization’s COVID-19 emergency response fund.



“United Way is fortunate to receive the continued support of our corporate partners,” says Dr. Bruce Willson, Jr., president and CEO of UWNWLA. “We are very grateful to Hancock Whitney for their support of ALICE families struggling to stay in their homes during this difficult time.”



The funds from Hancock Whitney will provide rental assistance to households currently struggling due to the pandemic. Families can request assistance through the United for NWLA Fund and United Way’s 211 Information and Resource Helpline, a program that connects callers to other nonprofit and governmental resources, such as food pantries, rental assistances, health and mental health care. 211 also coordinates access to emergency and disaster resources during times of crisis.



Hancock Whitney Market President Rhonda Jones said the bank’s commitment to housing relief and legal services comes at a critical time, as many local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint have begun, or will soon begin, to lift rental and eviction moratoriums.



“Over the past few months, we have been faced with unprecedented impacts to our local, state, and national economies,” said Jones. “At Hancock Whitney, our institution is anchored in values, reinforced with resilience, and focused on opportunity. It is important to us that we partner with local organizations to help preserve the incomes of our neighbors, so they have every opportunity to recover.”



During the COVID-19 emergency, crisis calls into 211 call centers have more than doubled. During the past four months, 211 has serviced more than 75,000 calls for help. Louisiana Association of United Ways, Louisiana Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are all promoting 211 as the place for up-to-date resources, including COVID information and assistance.



For more information on the United for NWLA Fund and 211, visit www.unitedwaynwla.org. To make a contribution to United Way’s emergency efforts, contact LaToria Thomas at tori@unitedwaynwla.org.