United Way receives $50,000 grant from Humana

Shreveport, LA – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been awarded a $50,000 grant from Humana’s Medicaid COVID-19 Relief Fund to support the organization’s emergency pandemic response.



The grant will underwrite United Way’s 211 Information and Resource Helpline, a program that connects callers to other nonprofit and governmental resources, such as food pantries, rental assistances, health and mental health care; as well as coordinated access to emergency and disaster resources during times of crisis.



“We are thrilled to be a recent recipient of Humana’s Medicaid COVID-19 Relief Fund,” says Dr. Bruce Wilson, Jr., President and CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “With these funds, we will continue to connect families to the many community resources available in Northwest Louisiana to address their needs. We are grateful to have Humana as a partner in the ongoing work to make our community a healthier and safer place for all its members.”



“Seamlessly connecting families to the resources they need is highly important and we are proud to support the United Way of Northwest Louisiana and their 211 program,” said Tony Mollica, Humana’s Medicaid Regional Vice President. “When families can access the food, health care and emergency services they need, they can achieve their best health, even while navigating a pandemic.”



During the COVID-19 emergency, more than 100,000 calls to 211 have been answered by Information Resource Specialists. Louisiana Association of United Ways, Louisiana Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are all promoting 211 as the place for up-to-date resources, including COVID-19 information and assistance.



For more information on the United for NWLA Fund and 211, go to www.unitedwaynwla.org. To make a contribution to United Way’s emergency efforts, contact LaToria Thomas at tori@unitedwaynwla.org.