UNITED WAY SEARCHES FOR OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEERS TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARS OF SERVICE

(Shreveport, LA) – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is searching for outstanding volunteers and leaders who have significantly impacted Northwest Louisiana. United Way staff and community leaders will select five nominees to be honored at their Centennial Celebration on August 26. One individual will be named Volunteer of The Century and receive $500 to thank them for their efforts to make a difference in Northwest Louisiana.



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize outstanding leaders that dedicate their time to make Northwest Louisiana stronger,” said President & CEO, Bruce Willson. “It is the selfless acts of these everyday heroes that unite and support our community. These volunteers, philanthropists, and Samaritans are the motors for nonprofit organizations like United Way. Without them, we could not steer our community towards stability and prosperity.”



The Centennial Celebration marks 100 years of UWNWLA serving Northwest Louisiana. The in-person event will highlight and celebrate the impact the organization has made on Northwest Louisiana over the past century. In addition, the celebration is carnival-themed and will feature games and activities, as well as a program. The Centennial Celebration will be UWNWLA’s largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will help fund programs and services as UWNWLA begins its second century of serving Northwest Louisiana.



To be nominated for Volunteer of the Century, each volunteer’s service to Northwest Louisiana must fall under one of UWNWLA’s four pillars of focus: health, education, financial stability, or essential needs. In addition, the volunteer’s service must take place in UWNWLA’s ten parish region (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn Parishes). There is no age restriction to be nominated, and UWNWLA will accept nominations June 1 – 30. The nominees chosen will be notified in mid-July.