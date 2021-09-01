UNITED WAY SEARCHES FOR VOLUNTEERS TO ASSIST WITH DONATIONS FOR HURRICANE IDA EVACUEES

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is searching for volunteers to receive and sort in-kind donations for those affected by Hurricane Ida. The donation center will be open from September 1 – September 10, and volunteers will be scheduled to work two-hour shifts during operating hours. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drop-off point and donation center area is located on the Charles Avenue side of Arthur Circle Elementary School (261 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105).

The drop-off center will be set up as a contactless drive-through to protect donors and volunteers against exposure to COVID-19. Donors will place the items in the trunk of their vehicle for volunteers to retrieve upon arrival. Preferred in-kind donations include items such as universal gift cards, newly purchased comfort clothes, blankets, shelf-stable foods, and cases of water.

“United Way of Northwest Louisiana has been working diligently to assess the urgent needs of those affected by Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Bruce Willson Jr., UWNWLA President & CEO. “As of right now, the most pressing matter is getting these individuals and families new clothing and nourishment, which is why we are calling on our community to assist through volunteerism or through supporting our emergency assistance fund.”

UWNWLA initially launched the United for NWLA Fund, the organization’s emergency response fund, in 2020 to assist families and individuals impacted financially by the effects of COVID-19. The fund later expanded to provide assistance to families displaced to Northwest Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura. Donations to the United for NWLA Fund will be used to support Hurricane Ida evacuees sheltering in Northwest Louisiana. Any unused funds will be donated to United Ways in South Louisiana to help support their disaster relief efforts.

As the situation develops, this information is subject to change as the greatest needs are assessed. Volunteers should wait for a staff member to email a confirmation of their volunteer shift after signing up. To volunteer, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/get-involved/. To make a contribution to the United for NWLA Fund, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/UNITEDFORNWLA/.