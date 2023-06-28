UNITED WAY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is searching for volunteers to inventory items and encourage Walmart Supercenter shoppers to purchase and donate school supplies for students attending Bossier Parish Schools and Caddo Parish Public Schools.

UWNWLA’s Fill the Bus initiative, sponsored by Aetna, allows K-12 students in Bossier and Caddo parishes to start the upcoming school year with the basic tools needed for success and benefits more than 4,000 elementary, middle, and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet. This initiative seeks to lessen the strain on already strapped household budgets as inflation rises. In 2022, according to the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 children in the United States spent, on average, $864 on school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and succeed, regardless of their socioeconomic background, said Raavin Evans, UWNWLA Director of Community Impact. “That is why we are excited to announce our upcoming school supply drive, where we aim to provide essential tools and resources to students in need. By coming together as a community, we can empower young minds, boost confidence, and pave the way for a bright future.”

Last year, UWNWLA collected more than 11,000 school supplies with an impact value of more than $15,000 for students and teachers at Bossier Parish Schools and Caddo Parish Public Schools. Monetary donations resulted in more than $1,900 for the school systems.

For more details on how to participate in Fill the Bus and sign up to become a volunteer, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/fillthebus/.

Fill the Bus 2023 will take place at participating Walmart Supercenters on the dates and at the times listed below:

Fill the Bus with Caddo Parish Public Schools

Walmart Supercenter: 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105

Friday, July 21: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fill the Bus with Bossier Parish Schools

Walmart Supercenter: 2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111

Friday, August 4: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.