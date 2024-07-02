United Way’s fill the bus school supply drive

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is asking the public to purchase and donate school supplies for students attending Bossier Parish Schools and Caddo Parish Public Schools this back-to-school season.

UWNWLA encourages our community to participate in its annual Fill the Bus initiative, sponsored by Aetna and KSLA News 12, by dropping supplies off at one of its partner locations from July 3 through July 31 or by shopping at participating Walmart Supercenters during the given dates and times listed below. UWNWLA also seeks volunteers to help encourage Walmart shoppers to donate and inventory items.

Fill the Bus allows K-12 students in Bossier and Caddo parishes to start the upcoming school year with the basic tools needed for success and benefits more than 4,000 elementary, middle, and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet. ALICE are often our teachers, police officers, firemen, military veterans, and other service providers. They work hard every day to better our quality of life.

Each year, United Way aims to assist ALICE families with supplies because they often do not qualify for traditional assistance programs yet still struggle to afford basic necessities. These families fall into a gap where they earn too much to receive aid but too little to comfortably cover expenses, including the rising cost of school supplies. In 2023, according to the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 children in the United States spent, on average, $890 on school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes. By providing these essential items, UWNWLA helps ensure that all children have the tools they need to succeed in school.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and succeed, regardless of their socioeconomic background, said Raavin Evans, UWNWLA Director of Community Impact. “That is why we are excited to announce our upcoming school supply drive, where we aim to provide essential tools and resources to students in need. By coming together as a community, we can empower young minds, boost confidence, and pave the way for a bright future.”

Last year, UWNWLA collected 18,250 school supplies with an impact value of $26,900 for students and teachers at Bossier Parish Schools and Caddo Parish Public Schools. Monetary donations resulted in $2,151 for the school systems.

To view a list of the school supplies accepted and drop-off locations and to sign up to become a volunteer, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/fillthebus/.

Fill the Bus with Caddo Parish Public Schools

Walmart Supercenter: 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105

Friday, July 26, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter: 4701 Northport Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71107

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Fill the Bus with Bossier Parish Schools

Walmart Supercenter: 2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111

Friday, August 2, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.