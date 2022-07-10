Unrestrained Bossier City Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, just before 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of LA Hwy 157. This crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerry Calvin Lynn, who was not restrained.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Dodge pickup, driven by Lynn, was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Lynn ran off the road and struck a tree.

Lynn was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 deaths.