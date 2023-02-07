Unrestrained Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Bossier Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor

On Monday, February 6, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157. This crash ultimately claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old, India Moore.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Buick Lucerne, driven by 30-year-old Trodarian Moore of Minden, was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Moore exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Trodarion was not restrained. Both occupants were transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

This afternoon, Troop G was notified that India had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated five fatal crashes, resulting in five deaths.