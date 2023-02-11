Unrestrained Choudrant Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, just before 3:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157. This crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Danny Ambrose, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Toyota MR2, driven by Ambrose, was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota exited the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Ambrose suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes, resulting in six deaths.