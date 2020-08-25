Unrestrained driver killed in Bossier Parish crash

From Louisiana State Police (Troop G):



Bossier Parish, LA – On August 25, 2020, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 162 near Linton Cutoff Road. This crash took the life of 32-year-old Chad Lewis Doughty of Shreveport, LA.



The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Toyota FJC, driven by Doughty, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 162. For reasons still under investigation, Doughty traveled off the highway and struck a tree. Doughty, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.



Louisiana State Police would like to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing a seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. And, while not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease a vehicle occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Ensuring every vehicle occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.



In 2020, Troop G Troopers have investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities.