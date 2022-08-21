Unrestrained Haughton Man and Woman Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. This crash claimed the lives of 54-year-old Holly Budd and 76-year-old Noel William Budd, who were both unrestrained.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Holly, was northbound on Bellevue Road. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was southbound on Bellevue Road. For unknown reasons, Holly ran off the road and then overcorrected, which caused her vehicle to cross the center line and collide head-on with the Pathfinder in the southbound lane.

Holly and Noel, who were unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Both occupants in the Pathfinder were wearing seat belts and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The driver received non-life-threatening injuries, and the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chances of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.