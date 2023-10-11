Unrestrained Haughton Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash, Speed and Impairment Suspected

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, just before 5:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 529 north of LA Hwy 160. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Chad Dupuis.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Dupuis, was traveling south on LA Hwy 529. For reasons still under investigation, Dupuis failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and struck a tree.

As a result of this crash, Dupuis, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the Ford and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 deaths.