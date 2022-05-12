Unrestrained Haughton Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Bossier Parish Crash

On May 10, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 80, at Oakhaven Drive. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 78-year-old Dorothy Hughart, who was unrestrained.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by 40-year-old Yesenia Martinez, of Haughton, was traveling east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Hughart was traveling west on US Hwy 80. As Martinez attempted to make a left turn onto Oakhaven Drive, she failed to yield the right of way and struck the Chevrolet. As a result of this impact, the Chevrolet overturned and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of US Hwy 80. Martinez came to a stop on Oakhaven Drive.

Hughart, who was not wearing her seat belt, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. On May 11, 2022, Troop G was notified that Hughart had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Martinez, who was restrained, was not injured in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 deaths.