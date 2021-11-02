Unrestrained Homer Man Killed in Claiborne Parish Crash, Speed Suspected Factor

On November 1, 2021, just before 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 161 just north of LA Hwy 520. This crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Tony Hicks, Jr., who was unrestrained. High Speed is a suspected factor.

The initial investigation revealed Hicks was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, northbound on LA Hwy 161. As Hicks approached a curve, he exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Hicks was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all speed limit signs and avoid all distractions. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities. Also, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 31 fatal crashes, resulting in 33 deaths.