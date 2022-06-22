Unrestrained Minden Man Killed in Claiborne Parish Crash

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, just after 10:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 518 at Old Athens Road. This crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Patrick Halliburton, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Ford pickup, driven by Haliburton was traveling west on LA Hwy 518. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

Halliburton, who was unrestrained, was suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Claiborne Parish Coroner.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 19 deaths.