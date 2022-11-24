Unrestrained Minden Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. This crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Bret Dooly, who was not restrained.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Dooly was traveling south on LA Hwy 159. For reasons still under investigation, he exited the roadway and traveled through the ditch before overturning.

Dooly, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.