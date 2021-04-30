Unrestrained Minden Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash

Webster Parish – On April 29, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 528 at Newt Brown Road. This crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Nathan Paul Shull, of Minden.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Dodge pickup, driven by Shull, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 528. For reasons still under investigation, Shull’s vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Shull, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription medications, and other drugs have many negative effects on the body that can impair driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop G Troopers has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities.