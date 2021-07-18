Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Webster Parish Crash

Webster Parish – Earlier this afternoon, after 2:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Dorcheat Road, south of Allen Drive. This crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Joshua Montgomery, of Plain Dealing, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by 24-year-old Darien Moore, of Minden, was traveling southbound on Dorcheat Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road, collided with a utility pole, and then a tree.

Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists that buckling your seatbelt makes your chance of survival far greater should you be involved in a crash.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 18 deaths.