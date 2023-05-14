Unrestrained Princeton Woman Killed in Mother’s Day Crash

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 80 just east of LA Hwy 614. This crash claimed the life of 69-year-old Rose Larkins of Princeton.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, driven by 58-year-old Gwendolyn Kinchelow of Memphis, TN, exited a private parking lot just east of LA Hwy 614 and traveled north across the eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 80. At the same time, a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by 28-year-old Asia Miller of Minden, was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 80 in the inside lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda struck the Chrysler, causing it to roll over.

Larkins, who was an unrestrained passenger in the Chrysler, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Kinchelow, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Miller, who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 deaths.