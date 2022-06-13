Unrestrained Shreveport Man Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

On June 12, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 171, at Kyle Porter Road. This crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Donte Mack, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 54-year-old Arteaetear Franklin, of Mansfield was traveling east on Kyle Porter Road. At the same time, a 2020 Kia Rio, driven by Mack was traveling north on US Hwy 171. Franklin failed to yield at the stop sign before attempting to cross US Hwy 171 and entered the path of the Kia. Mack struck the Chevrolet, then ran off the road.

Mack who was not restrained, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced deceased. Franklin, and two passengers, were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The restraint use for the occupants of the Chevrolet is unknown at this time.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes, resulting in 17 deaths.