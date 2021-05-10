Unrestrained Teen Killed in Bienville Parish Crash

Bienville Parish- On Sunday, May 9, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 154, west of Louisiana Highway 4. This crash killed 19-year-old Taylor Weaver of Castor.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Weaver, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 154. At the same time, a 2015 Freightliner truck was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 154. For reasons still under investigation, Weaver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline which resulted in a collision with the Freightliner truck.

Weaver was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, buckling your seatbelt makes your chance of survival far greater, should you be involved in a crash. Also, avoiding driving distracted and obeying all posted speed limits can prevent crashes from occurring.

In 2021, Troop G Troopers have investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities.