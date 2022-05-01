Unrestrained Vivian Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

Plain Dealing– Earlier today, just before 4:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 3, at New Bethel Booker Road. This crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Donald Cook, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cook, was traveling south on LA Hwy 3. For reasons still under investigation, Cook ran off the roadway then traveled through a ditch and struck a tree.

Cook, who was not restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 deaths.