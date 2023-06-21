Unrestrained Webster Man Killed in High-Speed Crash, Impairment a Suspected Factor

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Fuller Road west of U.S. Hwy 371. This crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Steven Studdard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Studdard, was traveling east on Fuller Road at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado exited the roadway and began overturning. Studdard, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

As a result of this crash, Studdard suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is a suspected factor. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 deaths.