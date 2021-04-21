Unwanted pesticide pick-up program nets 60 tons of pesticides

Baton Rouge, La. (April 21, 2021) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) most recent unwanted pesticide pick-up events have resulted in the disposal of 60 tons of unwanted pesticides. The unwanted pesticides were collected from agricultural producers, pesticide applicators or homeowners who need assistance disposing of them properly.

“As we get ready to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, let this be another example how we can all work responsibly to get rid of waste and other products that may be harmful to the environment and the health of our citizens if not disposed of properly,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Sixty tons is a significant amount of pesticide products. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

The most recent events were held in Monroe and Natchitoches, La. Just over 49 tons of pesticides were collected in Monroe and more than nine tons were collected in Natchitoches.

The program began in 2019 and is conducted at various locations in the state on an annual basis. There is no cost to the farmer, and it is completely anonymous for those who wish to participate.

Currently in Louisiana, an individual wishing to dispose of pesticide products must contact a licensed contractor for disposal, which results in a costly fee based on pounds of product(s) submitted for disposal. The LDAF program does not require a fee for the disposal of unwanted pesticides. The cost of the program is funded through fees associated with pesticide manufacturers’ product registrations in Louisiana.

Future dates and locations for this program will be scheduled after the LDAF and LSU AgCenter determine which location will best serve the public.

For more information, call LDAF at 318-345-7595 or your local LSU AgCenter office.