Unwrap the Magic at Christmas in Minden – A Weekend Extravaganza on December 8-9, 2023

Brace yourselves for a weekend of enchantment as Minden transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas in Minden on December 8-9, 2023. This festive celebration promises a sleigh-full of holiday cheer, sparkling lights, and joyous activities that will make this event the highlight of the season.

Friday, December 8th: A Night of Illumination

The magic kicks off on Friday with the dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony at Minden City Hall at 5:30 pm. Gather with family, friends, and neighbors to witness the town’s Christmas tree illuminate the night sky, marking the beginning of the holiday festivities.

Following the tree lighting, lace up your running shoes for the mesmerizing Reindeer Run 5k through the beautifully adorned Ridgewood neighborhood. Starting at 6:00 pm, participants are encouraged to wear their most festive attire and be part of this joyous night run.

The festivities continue with the Wine Walk in Historic Downtown Minden from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Stroll through the historic streets, sip on delightful wines, and revel in the magical atmosphere created by the twinkling lights and festive decorations.

Cap off the evening with a Free Hayride Tour through the historic downtown, where you’ll be immersed in the glow of Christmas lights. The first 100 riders will receive a complimentary light-up Christmas in Minden Santa hat, adding an extra dash of holiday spirit.

Saturday, December 9th: A Day of Festive Fun

Start your Saturday with the jolly sounds of laughter and merriment at Christmas Brunch at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery. Delight in a special holiday menu from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, setting the perfect tone for a day filled with joy.

For the little ones, head to the Dorcheat Museum for Kids Crafts, where their creativity will be sparked with holiday-themed crafts. The crafting fun is available from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, ensuring smiles and festive creations all around.

The Courtyard becomes a hub of activity with Face Painting and the opportunity for kids of all ages to enjoy sweet treats with Photos with Santa. Capture the magic of the season and make memories that will last a lifetime from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Get ready for the highlight of the day—the Christmas Parade, featuring festive floats, marching bands, and community groups. The parade kicks off at 4:00 pm, making its way through the heart of Minden, spreading holiday cheer.

As the day draws to a close, join us at the Minden Civic Center for live entertainment by Louisiana native and expert fiddle player, Amanda Shaw. Known for her lively performances, Amanda Shaw will captivate audiences with her energetic tunes and holiday spirit.

The grand finale of Christmas in Minden is an awe-inspiring Firework Show lighting up the night sky with brilliant colors and bringing the weekend’s festivities to a close in spectacular fashion.

Christmas in Minden is more than an event; it’s a community coming together to celebrate the joy, wonder, and magic of the holiday season. Join us for a weekend of unforgettable experiences and create cherished memories with loved ones.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit www.visitwebster.net/events