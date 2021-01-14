Upcoming Lane closure on Airline Dr.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 18 and continuing through Wednesday the 20th one northbound lane on Airline Dr. from Kingston Rd. to Swan Lake Rd. will be closed to traffic due to construction that will expand a business parking lot.



Construction activity will be ongoing in that area for approximately the next month and another inside lane closure could be expected due to heavy construction traffic.



Motorists are asked to exercise caution and to be on the lookout for workers and equipment when driving through construction areas.