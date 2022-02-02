Home News-Free UPCOMING POSSIBLE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER

UPCOMING POSSIBLE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that with the possibility of winter weather coming, there is the possibility of closing the following interstate routes:

I-49 North
I-49 Urban @ LA526
I-220

If warranted, these closures will start Thursday, February 3, 2022 about 2:00 p.m.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Safety reminder:
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution if you have to be out and closures are in place.

Additional information:
Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

