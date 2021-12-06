Upcoming ramp/lane closures for I-20/I-220 Interchange

From the Louisiana Department of Transportation

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closures have been scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project.



Monday, December 13, 2021 through Thursday, December 16, 2021, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly: Intermittent closures of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp.



Monday, December 13, 2021, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.



Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-220 eastbound roadway from US 80 to I-20 will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to US 80. The ramps from US 80 to I-220 will also be closed during this same time period.



Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.



Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety Reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.