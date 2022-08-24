UPCOMING TOWN HALL EVENTS TO DISCUSS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER DESTINATION MASTER PLAN AND NEW BRAND

In a historic partnership, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB), together with the City of Shreveport, the City of Bossier City, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together to develop a Destination Master Plan and Community Brand. The public is invited to participate in this important project by sharing ideas and perspectives at any of three separate town hall events at various locations September 7-9, 2022 across the sister cities.

The primary goal of a destination master plan is to set goals and create initiatives over the next 10 years to increase overall visitor spending and attract more investment and talent from outside the community — and keep it in the community. The community brand is a result of research and design concepts to determine the unique identity of Shreveport-Bossier. The purpose of this project is to provide a wider variety of jobs, increase the local tax base, help fund community amenities and services, support special events, attract corporate investment and relocation, attract students, enhance civic pride, and improve overall quality of life.

“We are exceptionally pleased at the collaboration of a wide range of organizations from both sides of the Red River. Now, we want to hear from the public about your dreams and needs for the future of Shreveport-Bossier. These town hall events and the resident sentiment survey will provide an opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard,” said Stacy Brown, president of the SBCTB.

The town hall events will take place as follows:

TOWN HALL MEETING #1

Wednesday, September 7

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Southern University

3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107

TOWN HALL MEETING #2

Thursday, September 8

6 – 7:30 p.m.

BPCC – Louisiana Tech University Academic Success Center, Building H

6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

TOWN HALL MEETING #3

Friday, September 9

8 – 9:30 a.m.

Market 104 at Hilton Hotel Shreveport

104 Market Street, Shreveport, LA

The various locations and times are an effort to make this meeting as accessible as possible to all members of the community.

While the SBCTB has led the project and is funding the initiative, a steering committee with representatives from around the area is organized to offer guidance and assistance. The committee member co-chairs are Brittney Dunn, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce. The committee members are as follows: Doyle Adams, Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission; Tommy Boggs, Citizens National Bank Bossier City; Mike Busada, Bond Finance & Economic Development Attorney; Eric England, Port of Caddo-Bossier; Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury; Beau Hays, BeauxJax Crafthouse; Tim Magner, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce; Drew Mouton, City of Shreveport; Amanda Nottingham, City of Bossier City; Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority; Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing; Henry Whitehorn, City of Shreveport; Dr. Woody Wilson, Caddo Parish Commission.

For more information, visit the Visit Shreveport-Bossier Facebook page or contact Jerrica Bennett SBCTB Public Relations and Digital Content Manager at jbennett@sbctb.org.