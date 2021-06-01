UPDATE: ALL LANES OPEN: US 80 bridges over Fifi Bayou, Bossier Parish

UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that all lanes are now OPEN in both directions on US 80 over Fifi Bayou in Bossier Parish.

Construction is complete on the replacement of both the eastbound and westbound bridges that are located just west of the Tall Timbers subdivision in Haughton.

The $4.2 million project started in November 2019 and remained on schedule despite multiple rounds of severe weather including hurricanes and historic winter storms.

Motorists are reminded that the contractor may remain on site to complete some final work items over the next several days/weeks, so please be on the lookout for crews and equipment.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

