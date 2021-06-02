UPDATE: Body Recovered

Bossier deputies recovered a body from Lake Bistineau just after 7 a.m. following an overnight search from them and other first responders at the Lake Bistineau Spillway on the Highway 154 bridge.

Bossier Parish Coroner is en route.. Update forthcoming.

Original Story:

Recovery Effort Continues Overnight for Missing Teen Boater



Bossier Sheriff’s Office and other first responders will continue through the night in their recovery effort for a teenage boy who went missing near the Lake Bistineau Spillway following a boating accident Tuesday afternoon.



A call came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday about two teenage boys who were involved in a boating accident near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154. The boys had been fishing when their boat capsized. One of the teens made it safely out of the water, while the other one didn’t.



BSO Patrol deputies, Marine Patrol, and Drone unit quickly deployed to the area to begin their search, joined by South Bossier Fire, La. Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, Bossier Parish EMS, and Bienville Parish Fire & Sheriff’s Office as they searched for the missing teen. Other boaters and supporters also offered their help.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says his deputies and other first responders will work throughout the night, as he brought in lights so rescue boaters have visibility on the water; boaters are also using their sonar equipment in addition to physical searches.



More than 100 family members and friends arrived at the scene throughout the afternoon and evening, and most of them are parking alongside the road on Highway 154 just before the lake. Sheriff Whittington encourages motorists to use extreme caution in the area, especially overnight and as day breaks when more vehicles will be on the highway.



Sheriff Whittington is hopeful his team of deputies and other first responders will be successful in their recovery effort and asks the public to pray for the family of the missing teen during this difficult time.