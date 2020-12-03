UPDATE – Bossier City Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault Investigation Ongoing

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, Bossier City Police responded to I-220 near Shed Road in reference to a call about a possible shooting. Officers investigating the call located an abandoned 18-wheeler and evidence that a gun had been fired. Officers also collected information that a man and a woman, later identified as Robert Sneed, III, and Chabrielle Hester, were involved in an argument before leaving the scene on I-220 in Sneed’s vehicle, a 2008 blue Chevrolet Avalanche.

During the course of the investigation, officers located the primary crime scene where gunshots had been fired outside of a residence in the 5900 block of Wildcrest Street. As the investigation continued, detectives determined that no one was injured as a result of the illegal discharge of the weapon. The Bossier City Police Department issued a be on the lookout notification (BOLO) for Sneed’s vehicle.

Around 10:20 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located in the 2700 block of Airline Drive, where a Bossier City Police Officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Sneed, failed to pull over. Bossier City Police Officers and other agencies pursued the vehicle onto Airline Drive. Sneed continued to drive recklessly, at a high rate of speed before crashing near Misty Lane. Hester and a three month old infant were inside the truck at the time of the crash. They were transported to a Bossier City hospital. The infant was uninjured. Hester was treated for a minor injury. Three other vehicles were also involved in a crash near Shed Road and Misty Lane at that time. Three occupants of those vehicles were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the crash, Sneed refused to exit the vehicle. Officers observed that there was a handgun inside the truck near Sneed and initiated additional safety precautions. Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Nearby businesses were notified of the developing situation and were either evacuated or advised to shelter in place. Both the Bossier City Police Department Special Operations Services (SOS) team and Tactical Negotiation Team (TNT) were activated and responded to the scene. While speaking with members of the TNT, Sneed picked up the handgun multiple times. Special Operations Services members deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds striking Sneed. Sneed then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. Sneed was transported to a Bossier City hospital where he was evaluated for any injuries and was then released to the custody of Bossier City police officers.

As the investigation into this morning’s domestic disturbance unfolded, detectives found evidence that Hester was held against her will along with the infant. Sneed is being booked into the Bossier City jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a firearm. Additional charges are pending the final outcome of the investigation into the acts of domestic violence and the crash.