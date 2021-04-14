UPDATE – Bossier City Police Department Traffic Advisory

UPDATE – All lanes of I-20 are now open to traffic.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Bossier City Police are currently working a vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers. I-20 EB is shut down at the Cyber Innovation Center. All EB traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Drive. The closure is expected to last several hours while the vehicles and debris is removed from the roadway. This is a multi agency operation involving the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier City Police Department.