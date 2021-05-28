UPDATE: Bossier City Police working a homicide that occurred at North Bossier Park, SUSPECT ARRESTED

On Friday May 28, 2021 at approximately 02:00 am the Bossier City Patrol Officers were patrolling the area and noticed an abandoned parked vehicle at the North Bossier Park in the 4300 block of Old Brownlee Road. Upon further investigation, the officer observed a large amount of blood outside the vehicle. Bossier City Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the case, as a missing person case. Bossier City Police began searching for the driver or occupants of the vehicle. Bossier City Crime Scene investigators began processing the crime scene for evidence.



The victim in the case is identified as 22 year old Katherine Parker of Benton, LA. Investigators believe that Katherine met an acquaintance at the North Bossier Park last night.



While conducting the investigation, and with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Detectives located a body at the Duck Pond off E. Kings Highway in Shreveport. The body has been identified as Katherine Parker.



Investigators working the case have a person of interest in custody. Crime Scene investigators are conducting search warrants and collecting evidence at this time.



UPDATE:

The suspect in this case is 21 year old Gabriel Combs of Shreveport, LA. Combs was the ex-boyfriend of the victim. Investigators believe that Combs drove from this residence in Shreveport to meet Parker in Bossier City. Combs is suspected of murdering Katherine Parker at the North Bossier Park and dumping her body in the Duck Pond off E. Kings Highway in Shreveport. Combs was taken into custody this morning as a person of interest in this case. Bossier City Police Detectives have searched Combs’ residence and his vehicle for evidence.



A warrant was issued for the arrest of Gabriel Combs for Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice, the total bond for Combs is $760,000.00. The warrant was issued by 26th Judicial District Judge Mike Craig.



Bossier City Police Chief McWilliams expresses his appreciate to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and the Shreveport Police Department for their assistance in this case.